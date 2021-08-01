COVID-19: Kerala's Vythiri Becomes 1st Fully Vaccinated Tourist Place; Check How To Reach

Kerala Government said on Thursday that Vythiri in Wayanad district has become the first fully vaccinated tourism destination in the state as part of the state's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to turn all tourism destinations completely risk-free for visitors. A press release stated that Vythiri became the first tourist hub to cover the entire population under the initiative. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said in the press release,

"In the post-pandemic phase visitors will be looking for safe and hospitable places to spend time. The Government considers it as vitally important to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the entire stakeholders in all the destinations across the state."

During an intensive inoculation drive held from July 13-17, Kerala's Vythiri located 700 metres above sea level and 60 km from Kozhikode, had vaccinated its entire population including tourism service providers. The tourism minister said, "Blessed with unsurpassed natural beauty, Wayanad has immense tourism potential. We have major plans to develop the area as a hub for a rich mix of holiday and leisure activities including adventure tourism."

How to reach Vythiri in Kerala?

The tourists can opt for two modes of transportation to reach Vythiri in Kerala i.e., railways or aeroplanes. The nearest railway station to Vythiri is Kozhikode, roughly 63 km away. However, the closest airports, Calicut Worldwide Airport and Kannur Worldwide Airport are a bit far away. Although, taxis and buses could take you to Vythiri from the airports.

Places to visit in Vythiri

The tourists may check out Meenmutty falls, one of the largest in the region. Taking boat rides on the Pookat or the Banasura lake, and trekking to the Chembra peak are some other places to explore in Vythiri. Lakkidi also called the gateway to Wayanad and Karalad lake would be other good options to check out.

Other tourists places to be covered under the initiative

V Venu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism department said that the industry bodies, local communities and employee forums were also involved in the success of this inoculation drive. In addition, the vaccination campaign is also being rolled out to the entire service providers connected with the travel and hospitality industries including employees of hotels, resorts and home-stays, tour guides, taxi and autorickshaw drivers and traders in tourism centres. Other major areas to be covered by the initiative include Alappuzha, Munnar, Fort Kochi, Kovalam, Kumarakom, and Varkala.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/VEENA_WORLD)