COVID-19 Kills 6 Family Members In Jharkhand; Highest Casualties In One Family

In what can be termed as a very horrific incident, six family members have lost their lives in Jharkhand due to Coronavirus.

This is the largest number of casualties in a family in Jharkhand. On June 26, an 88-year-old woman reached kartas in Jharkhand along with his sons from Delhi to attend a wedding ceremony. During the wedding, she got infected with COVID-19 and died on July 4 in the hospital.

Later, it was found the five of her sons were also infected with the Coronavirus. They were admitted to the hospital and died during the course of the treatment. The fifth son died on Sunday afternoon.

Civil surgeon of Dhanbad Dr. Gopal Das said that "This is the highest number of casualties from a family. They all belong to Chowdhary family who lives in Delhi and was visiting Jharkhand to attend a wedding."

In Jharkhand, the number of positive cases is on the rise.

Contact tracing begins

SDM of Dhanbad Raj Maheshwaram said that "The spread of Coronavirus is on the rise in Bihar every day. We are allowing only those persons to enter Jharkhand who have entry passes."

After the death of 6 family members due to coronavirus, contact tracing of sixty people has been identified who came in close in contact with the 88-year-old woman and her sons.

The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand has gone up to 5821. 55 people have died in the state due to the deadly virus.

