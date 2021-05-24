COVID-19: K'taka Doctor Refusing To Wear Mask In Supermarket Files Complaint Against Owner

Days after he went viral for refusing to wear a mask in a supermarket, Karnataka doctor Srinivas Kakkilaya has now filed a complaint against the shop owner for circulating the CCTV footage in an attempt to 'malign him.'

On May 19, a video of Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya arguing with the authorities over his refusal to wear a mask inside a Mangaluru mall began doing the rounds. While arguing with the manager he was reportedly heard saying "I don't want to be fooled by this foolish Government", revealing that he had recently recovered from COVID-19.

After the CCTV footage went viral, the Karnataka doctor approached the Mangaluru East police station to file a complaint against the mall authorities for 'illegally' circulating the video saying that it had led to several defamatory statements and articles against him, all over the country.

"The selective and illegal leak, with audio recordings, appears to be a deliberate attempt to malign me and cause me immense harm," he said in the complaint.

I said this before we are dealing with Corona & stupidity Together



Covidiot doctor in Mangaluru refuses to wear a mask, argues with shop staff who tell him ‘no mask, no service’. pic.twitter.com/XnDF3pjpAx — Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) May 19, 2021

Doctor alleges conspiracy to threaten life

Moreover, the doctor also alleged that certain people had been following him and hatching a conspiracy against him and his family. In a recent audio clip related to the incident, a man identified as Pai can be heard making calls to the supermarket owner and the doctor's neighbour. He alleges that the calls were being made by Pai to instigate others to file a police complaint against him.

"Both these persons have been following me and my family and hatching a conspiracy to commit an act of threat, intimidation to my life and my reputation," the doctor said in the complaint.

The Karnataka Police has already registered a case against the doctor at Mangaluru East police station under the Pandemic Act. "Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya argues with the shopkeeper and refused to wear a mask. He even questioned guidelines. A case has been registered," said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.