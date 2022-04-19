COVID-19: Karnataka Reports 62 New Cases, Zero Fatality

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infection to 39,46,484 till date, the State Health Department said The death toll stood at 40,057.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 57 while two each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada and one in Mysuru.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts of the State.

A bulletin said 48 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,898 till date. Active cases stood at 1,487.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.78 per cent.

As many as 7,913 tests were conducted, those included 5,210 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.58 crore till date.

There were 46,376 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.54 crore so far, the department said.

Image: Representative/PTI

