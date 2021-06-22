COVID-19: LaCONES-CCMB Issues Guidelines For Testing Of Coronavirus In Zoo Animals

Following the recent cases of COVID-19 infection in big cats in zoos, LaCONES, CSIR-CCMB has released guidelines for safe and efficient collection of samples in animals. The Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has issued guidelines for conducting COVID-19 tests on captive animals. The guidelines give detailed protocols that comprise of pictorials and frequently asked questions.

COVID-19 testing in animals

The guidelines, explain the Standard Operating Procedure that is to be followed for safe and efficient collection, packing, and transportation of samples of zoo animals for COVID-19 testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 in animals may include lack of appetite, anorexia, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, nasal discharge, fever, respiratory distress. The guidelines noted that if these symptoms are noticed in animals, samples for testing should be collected. The health workers should wear PPE kits before going into the animals enclosure for testing.

After an animal tests positive for COVID-19, it should be separated from the non-infected animals. The infected animal should be kept in spacious enclosures or open spaces with good ventilation. The zoo staff should always wear PPE kits when working in animal cages. The labs that can conduct tests are the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Hisar, Haryana, Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic (CADARD), ICAR, Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad. Karthikeyan Vasudevan, scientist-in-charge, LaCONES, CSIR- CCMB, hoped that the recommendations will help the zoo staff in collecting samples from animals.

"We hope that our recommendations help the zoo staff in collecting and packing the samples appropriately before they send out to animal testing centres will smoothen the process for the zoos as well as testing centres. Given how difficult it is to get samples from animals, it is all the more important that we make most of the samples we get," Karthikeyan Vasudevan said.

It is important to pay attention to coronavirus transmission to wildlife. Our guidelines for COVID-19 investigation in captive wild animals, with @CZA_Delhi @moefcc are now available for zoos here: https://t.co/EC4Mmr05v5 pic.twitter.com/OvYUwT90V4 — CCMB (@ccmb_csir) June 18, 2021

LaCONES at CSIR-CCMB initiated testing for COVID-19 in wild animals after authorization from the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA). LaCONES started testing animal samples for the coronavirus in August 2020. Scientists found the first cases from Asiatic Lions in Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in April 2021.

