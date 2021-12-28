COVID-19: Ladakh Records 14 Cases, One Death

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 219 following a fatality in Leh, while 14 fresh cases pushed the overall infection tally to 22,105 in the union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

All the 14 fresh cases were reported in Leh.

The number of active cases has declined to 193 in the union territory -- 141 cases in Leh district and 52 in Kargil district.

While 161 people died because of the coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil.

Twenty-nine patients were cured and discharged from hospitals.

The total number of cured patients in the union territory is 20,693, they said.

A total of 1,010 samples in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

