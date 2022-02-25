COVID-19: Ladakh records 19 new cases

Leh, Feb 25 (PTI) Ladakh reported 19 fresh Covid cases, raising the union territory’s tally 27,947, officials said on Friday.

The active cases have come down to 248 -- 228 in Leh district and 20 in Kargil district -- with 55 more patients recovering from the disease in the past 24 hours, they said.

The union territory has so far recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

As many as 55 more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 42 were discharged in Leh and 13 in Kargil, the officials said.

The total number of cured patients was 27,471, they said.

The 19 fresh cases were reported from Leh district, the officials said. PTI AB NB AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)