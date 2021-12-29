COVID-19: Ladakh Reports 34 New Cases, 14 Recoveries

Ladakh has reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,140, officials said on Wednesday.

There are 214 active cases -- 159 in Leh and 55 in Kargil -- in the Union Territory, they said.

Ladakh has recorded 219 COVID-related deaths -- 161 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, according to the officials. Fourteen patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,707, they said.

Another 1,092 sample reports in Ladakh showed negative results, they said.

