COVID-19: Ladakh Reports 8 New Cases, 17 Cured

Ladakh has reported 8 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,091, out of which 20,664 people have recuperated from the diseases, while the active cases in the union territory has gone down to 209, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 218 Covid-related deaths -- 160 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Seveteen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across Ladakh.

A total of 830 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said, with this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 209, including 144 in Leh and 65 in Kargil district.

