COVID-19: Ladakh Reports 9 New Cases

Ladakh has reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 21,723, officials said on Tuesday.

All the nine fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

The active cases in the union territory has gone down to 270 -- 249 in Leh and 21 in Kargil district -- with 34 people recovering from the infection.

Ladakh has registered 215 deaths due to the coronavirus -- 157 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Thirty-four patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital from Leh. The total number of recovered patients rose to 21,238, they said.

A total of 845 samples in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

