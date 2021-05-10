COVID-19: Lakhs Gather For Funeral Procession In UP Violating Curbs, FIR Registered

Lakhs of people gathered in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, despite the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in the state, to pay their respects to an Islamic cleric named Qazi Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salimul Qadri during his funeral.

Police on Monday, May 10, said that unidentified people have been charged with breaching COVID rules during the funeral procession of the religious leader. Lakhs of citizens had gathered to pay their respects to Kaji Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Kadri, who died on Sunday. A video of the procession that went viral on social media showed many people who were not wearing face masks and were breaking social distancing rules.

Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma informed, "An FIR has been registered against unidentified people for breaking COVID protocol and gathering in large numbers in the procession. FIR was lodged under IPC 188 (violating prohibitory orders), Epidemic act and relevant sections of IPC." He stated that those who are found guilty will face severe consequences and that suspects will be detected using video footage from the procession.

Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri, also known as Salim Mian, the Qazi of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district passed away in the month of Ramadan. He took his last breath near 3:51 am on Sunday, May 8, said reports.

In the midst of the Coronavirus's devastation in Uttar Pradesh, the government has issued strict orders that no funerals be held. In this circumstance, only 20 people will be allowed to participate. Lakhs of Muslim uncontrollable crowds, on the other hand, were involved in the procession. There was no social distancing at all.

