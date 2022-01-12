COVID-19: Lakshadweep Becomes 1st Among UTs, States To Vaccinate All Children Aged 15-18

As the surge in cases of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has become a huge concern around the country, people who were not vaccinated earlier are being inoculated against the infection. Last week it was announced that Lakshadweep will start vaccinating all eligible children who are aged 15 to 18 years old and now after eight days on January 11, it has accomplished that goal making it the first Union Territory to do so, informed Lakshadweep's District Collector and Secretary, Asker Ali.

As per ANI, all eligible children aged 15 to 18 years old in Lakshadweep have been vaccinated, which makes it the first Union Territory in the country to do so. The vaccination for children in the UT began on January 3.

3,492 children were vaccinated under the drive

Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, inaugurated a statewide vaccination push for children on January 3rd, 2021 in the capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti, according to the PTI. The target of 3,492 children was met within a week of the vaccine drive, thanks to several school-based awareness efforts and mobilisation drives across all ten of Lakshadweep's inhabited islands. In addition, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendations, the Lakshadweep Administration also began delivering booster doses to frontline employees, healthcare personnel and individuals over the age of 60 on January 10, 2021.

Previously, Lakshadweep was the first UT and state to achieve 100% vaccination in other categories, including healthcare personnel, frontline workers, and those over the age of 18. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided an adequate quantity of Covaxin doses to help with child vaccination and booster dosage administration, according to PTI.

India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage reached 153.70 crores

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage reached 153.70 crores on Tuesday. The ministry said in an official statement that over 76 lakh vaccination doses have been delivered to eligible beneficiaries as of 7 pm Tuesday. It is a major feat for the nation amid Omicron concerns and surge in COVID cases across India.

