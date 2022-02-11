COVID-19 LIVE: Govt Says India's First MRNA COVID Vaccine Enters Final Clinical Trials

Quick links:
The Health Ministry in its briefing on Thursday urged the citizens to continue being vigilant and to not let the guard down against the COVID-19. Dr. V K Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog, stated that even as the COVID-19 cases are ebbing in the country, the prescribed COVID appropriate protocols shall be adhered with.
“Now we are passing through the transition towards improvement, but we can't be less vigilant & lower our guards, instead we have to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour as the new normal. This is not the end of the pandemic. We need to stay united & continue to use our tools at disposal,” he stated.
Noting that the decision on the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all adults will be taken based on scientific need, the government on Thursday said emerging knowledge on the subject is under its active consideration.
Responding to a question at a weekly press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said all decisions on precaution doses are taken first and foremost based on the need.
"The scientific need is the first part that drives it, then other considerations -- programmatic and epidemiological. Just because anyone else is doing it, they have their own context, we have our own context and all this is under constant scientific scrutiny and decision-making," he said.
Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,219 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,43,994, while seven more deaths raised the toll to 13,978, an official said.
The state's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.69 per cent, a drop from 3.29 per cent on Wednesday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,20,119 after 129 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,570 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,897, he said.
India's first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is currently under final clinical trial stages, the government said on Thursday.
Responding to a question at the weekly press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said a candidate vaccine by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, which is entirely an Indian development, is in final clinical trial stages.
"We hope that it will pass that threshold that it could be used under emergency use and regular use some day," he said.
The official noted that the vaccine can be stored in normal cold chain conditions and transported, which is a big thing.
So we have a great candidate. They have also tweaked it for Omicron variant that will come forward. We need the mRNA platform because it is a new platform and it has been shown that vaccines developed on these platforms at least for coronavirus have been effective worldwide," Paul said.
"Having an India vaccine platform is an asset in the wake of COVID-19 and Omicron, but also for other diseases for which we are still hunting for affordable, effective and lasting vaccines, so we treasure this platform and we compliment the company and the group which has gone into it. As a platform, it will be important in the near future and beyond," he added.
ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said this is another vaccine which really establishes that India is heading towards becoming a vaccine super-power and the fact that these vaccines are going to be available for other diseases.
And because such a large proportion has been vaccinated, we are not seeing such a disastrous third surge in terms of hospitalisation and mortality, he said.