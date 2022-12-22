COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Health Min Holds Meeting With States; Govt To Conduct Mock Drills

Quick links:
The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it would focus on rigorously implementing the vaccination drive amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, believed to be fuelled by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron.
A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms and appropriate behaviour in order to keep coronavirus at bay.
The BMC said the steps it was taking were based on guidelines issued by the Union government on December 20 and 22 after a surge in cases in China, Japan, and the United States of America.
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,748, a health official said.
The death toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, he added.
In light of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world and the Centre's guidelines, the civic authorities have started thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving at the Pune International Airport, an official said on Friday.
At least 600 beds have been readied at civic hospitals in case any patient needs to be kept in isolation, said Dr Ashish Bharti, health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation said.
"Apart from Naidu Hospital, preparations have been made at two more hospitals. There are three to four dedicated COVID-19 hospitals that can be readied in two to three days," he said, adding that the civic body has also stocked the necessary medicines.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,441, an official from the state health department said.
The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414, as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,893 after 23 people recovered from the infection, the official said.
The state had reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities on Thursday.
With 8,370 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,58,42,380, he said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a COVID-19 review meeting here on Friday and urged people to wear masks in public places, in view of the rising number of cases of the viral infection in some countries.
He said the state government was fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenges. Deputy commissioners have been directed to constantly review the arrangements in their respective districts, while the government will set up a state-level Covid control room, Mann added.
Nearly 83 per cent of eligible population in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has not taken the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Friday.
The stock of Covidshield vaccine has also gotten over in Indore, which was one of the worst affected districts in the state amid the pandemic, the official said.
At least 30 lakh people have taken the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only five lakh have taken the precautionary booster dose, district vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.
This indicates that there are still 25 lakh people who have not taken the precautionary jab of the vaccine, he said.
"We are alert but no restrictions will be imposed, 2% of the international passengers are tested for genome sequencing. We have also alerted the officials in the meeting to be prepared before the mock drill on December 27," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant in a meeting with state officials.
A mock drill to test Covid emergency preparedness would be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, December 27.
"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid 9 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill," official sources to ANI.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged tourists visiting the hill state to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure amid the spurt in infection in some countries.
The appeal comes in the backdrop of the highly transmissible Omicron strains, mostly BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China.
The Indian Army on Friday issued an advisory urging its personnel to take precautions including wearing face masks, especially in closed and crowded areas.
The warning was released in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in China, South Korea, Japan, and the US.
The Army advisory states anyone exhibiting symptoms needs to get their health checked.
The advisory further asks soldiers to practice hand hygiene and maintain social distance.
All symptomatic individuals should be tested for COVID-19, and those who test positive should be quarantined for seven days. Those displaying moderate-to-severe symptoms will be hospitalised, the Army said.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a meeting with State health ministers on the COVID-19 situation and preparedness.
Equity benchmarks tumbled nearly 2 per cent on Friday in tandem with weak Asian market trends as investors sentiment remained muted in view of the COVID-19 surge in some countries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex continued to remain under selling pressure for the fourth day running and slumped 980.93 points or 1.61 per cent to settle at 59,845.29. During the day, it tanked 1,060.66 points or 1.74 per cent to 59,765.56.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 320.55 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 17,806.80.
Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday appealed to the people of the state to take the booster dose at the earliest and follow the COVID-appropriate norms. "I appeal to the people of Karnataka to take the booster dose at the earliest. People should wear masks, especially in indoor places & maintain social distancing. Today Union Health Min is chairing a meeting with us & accordingly will follow the guidelines of Centre".
Amid the fresh global surge in the Covid cases by a new coronavirus variant, B.F7, the Centre government on Friday assured the general public by saying that the Covid positivity rate in the country is declining week-on-week. According to a release, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the positivity rate is declining week-by-week with only 0.14% positivity in the week ending on December 22.
"Consistent decline in cases in India is recorded with five states accounting for 78 percent of the daily new cases reported on December 22," the Health Ministry said, adding that 8 states and 4 UTs currently have zero reported active cases.
The average daily cases on October 7 to 13 were 2,408--1.05%, which later reduced to 153-- 0.14% on December 16 to 22, the official statement read.
The average daily cases during the week ending December 21, India has contributed only 0.03% of Covid cases in the cases reported globally. India's global contribution of only 153 cases is highly lesser, as compared to 1,54,521-- 26.8% of Japan, Health Ministry's data show. However, the ministry has advised States to step up their Covid related actions.
The Health Ministry urged the States to undertake mock drills across all Health Facilities to ensure the operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities with a specific focus on Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, logistics & human resources.
Some passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were seen wearing masks after the Centre issued Covid guidelines "We should take precautions. I hope it doesn't spread like last time. Govt have time to prepare for its prevention. We were asked to wear masks inside the flight," said Sreejita, a passenger
With random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers set to start from Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that airlines' crew members will have to bring such identified passengers to the testing facility at the airport. Against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in China and some other parts of the world, the government has decided to subject 2% of the passengers arriving on international flights to random coronavirus tests starting from Saturday morning.
In a communication on Friday, the ministry said that airlines are required to direct their crew members to lead and bring identified 2% of international arriving passengers to the testing facility at the airport. "The airport operators would create necessary infrastructure to facilitate random testing of international arriving passengers at their respective airports," the communication said. The communication has been sent to the aviation regulator DGCA and copies have been marked to all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators as well as to states and Union Territories (UTs), among others.
Indian Army has issued an advisory on the rising COVID-19 cases across the world including China, the USA, and Japan.
Republic TV reports from MCH Hospital in Jammu & Kashmir ramps for COVID-19. Over 200 beds and oxygen facilities have been set up in a view of preparedness amid the ongoing global upsurge.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of the officials of the state health department over the Covid-19 situation as the country gears up for a possible surge in the number of cases. The Punjab Government has claimed that they have only nine active Covid-19 cases in the state with 16 districts of the state reporting zero Covid cases so far.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said, "In the last 24 hours, zero new cases of corona infection have come in the state, while zero patients have been cured. Currently, there are 5 active cases in the state, while the infection rate is 0.0% and the recovery rate is 98.70%. 65 samples have been taken in the last 24 hours. The State Government has authorised the DRD Lab of Gwalior and AIIMS Bhopal to investigate the new variant of Corona in the state. Everyone should accept the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow the prevention of COVID-19".
Union Health Ministry to issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals, as per sources to ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told Republic TV, "The state government is prepared. All the officials have been instructed to make sure the public is adhering the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. All the passengers arriving from abroad will be quarantined and undergo RTPCR testing".
Bharat Biotech's first-of-its-kind needle-free intranasal vaccine has received approval from the Health Ministry as the COVID cases make a global resurgence with a new BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. The vaccine will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals, as per sources; 2 drops of vaccine advised. The nasal vaccine is likely to be added to the CoWIN App from today.
Health Ministry will conduct pan-India mock drills at hospitals to check COVID preparedness amid global upsurge in COVID-19 cases on December 27.
The Uttar Pradesh police headquarters located in Lucknow released an instruction that stated that masks will be mandatory for policemen. "The policemen will do duty wearing masks. Also will follow social distancing and use sanitizer. This will spread awareness. Along with that instructions have also been issued to get 100% vaccination and booster dose mandatory".
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a press conference amid the COVID-19 upsurge and the health sector of the country. He said, "India successfully battled all three waves of coronavirus. Our nation administered over 220 crore vaccination doses. India to become preventive now. PM Modi has directed to ramp up testing. Our healthcare stands on four pillars which are:- Accessibility, Affordability, Assured quality, and Digital delivery".
Allaying fears about BF.7 variant of coronavirus, a prominent scientist on Friday said it is a sub-variant of Omicron strain and that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population. Speaking to PTI, Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, however cautioned that wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary crowds is always advisable.
The former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology further said China has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases as the neighbouring country has not passed through different waves of the infection that India had faced.
"This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," he said.
China is experiencing a surge in infections due to its "zero-Covid policy", under which authorities block apartment buildings or even cordon off a neighbourhood once a resident tests positive, causing great inconvenience to the people, the scientist said.
Mishra added that the Chinese population is not exposed to natural infection and they did not use the time to vaccinate the elderly people.
"So what is happening to those guys is, since they’re not vaccinated, their symptoms are severe. Younger people still do not have any problem. But among older people who were not vaccinated, it is spreading very fast," he said about the situation in China.
According to him, most Indians have acquired hybrid immunity which means immunity developed through vaccines and also natural infection protecting them from different COVID-19 variants.
The scientist said the existing vaccines in India are good to prevent or thwart different Omicron variants also as several studies indicated that even in the big wave of Omicron earlier this year, India did not see many hospitalisations.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges on Thursday, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus.
Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the deputy chief minister said.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the IMA also appealed to people to go for vaccination against the viral disease, including taking the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks at public places and following social-distancing norms.
According to reports, around 5.37 lakh fresh cases of the infection were reported in a 24-hour period recently from countries such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, the IMA said.
"With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past," it said.
The doctors' body also appealed to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation, as seen in 2021, by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.
The IMA has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches, asking them to take the necessary steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.
"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore, there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," the IMA said.
It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitiser and consulting doctors in case of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and loose motion.