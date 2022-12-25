COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Mock Drill On Tuesday To Check Readiness Of Health Facilities

Quick links:
Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities.
Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.
"These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining sufficient stock of medicines," it said.
"There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well," it said.
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,526, an official from the state health department said.
The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,415, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,957 after nine patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.
At least 5,680 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,58,67,109, he said.
Several Delhi government school teachers during the coming winter vacation will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to ensure people there follow COVID-appropriate protocols, officials said on Monday.
The order was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.
At least 85 teachers of various government schools in Delhi will be on duty from December 31 to January 15, the order said.
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, December 26, three new cases of COVID-19. All three cases were from the Kashmir valley.
The UK health authorities said on Monday that they will stop publishing their regular COVID-19 infections modelling data in the new year because it is seen as no longer necessary as the country moves to a phase of living with the virus with the help of vaccines and medicines.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya holds a virtual meeting with Indian Medical Association regarding the COVID-19 situation and preparedness.
A mock drill will be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, following an advisory by the Centre.
Random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country in the wake of rising cases of #COVID globally. pic.twitter.com/pfQeUSWgcA— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 26, 2022
Karnataka Health Minister on Monday said that masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges.
"Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions," he added.
Modelling data from credible agencies do not foresee any major Covid wave in Jammu and Kashmir, a leading pulmonologist said, but advised people to take precautionary measures as models "can go horribly wrong".
In a series of tweets, SKIMS Director Dr Parvaiz Koul said, "Modelling data from credible agencies (like from University of Washington) predict a low circulation of the virus for coming weeks in JK (Jammu and Kashmir), but models can go horribly wrong.
"So stay calm, observe routine precautions and vaccinate if you haven't, as per the advisories. NO PANIC PLEASE. Safety saves. Better safe than sorry."
Koul added that he had been receiving many calls from people about COVID-19 alerts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two covid positive cases have been detected at the Kolkata Airport. One of the positive passengers came from Dubai on Dec 24 while another came from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Both samples sent for genome sequencing: Kolkata airport sources— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak informed, "We are advising people to go with masks in all crowded areas. Masks on hospital premises will be made mandatory".
Four foreigners-- 3 from Myanmar and 1 from Bangkok have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gaya airport. They are asymptomatic and have been placed under isolation, informed Ranjan Kumar Singh, Civil Surgeon from Gaya.
Nainital High Court has issued a notification amid the COVID surge and has directed all officers, staff, lawyers, and parties to enter the court premises only after wearing masks.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to hold a key meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) in view to give directions to doctors to not spread unnecessary fear amongst the public on TV channels. After this meeting, the Health Ministry will provide a list of doctors who will be authorised to address public forums in relation with COVID issues.
Health Minister Mansukh Manaviya to chair a high-level meeting of top officials in order to review COVID-19 preparedness.
#BREAKING | Health Minister to review Covid preparations in a key meet. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/XE1ENGr25C— Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022
A total of 220.05 crore total Vaccine doses (95.12 cr Second Dose and 22.37 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 29,818 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Around 90.99 crore overall tests conducted so far and 35,173 tests conducted in the last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage. In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable.
Adityanath disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic. In July last year, families of 50 other journalists were provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each, the UP government said in a statement issued here.
"As many as 103 journalists in the state died untimely due to Corona infection. It is an emotional moment. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today every family is being given assistance of Rs 10 lakh as a support. Apart from this, the pension will be provided to destitute women as per rules whereas aid will also be provided to destitute children under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and PM Care Yojana," he said.
Adityanath said even if their paths are different, the goal of journalists and the government is the same. "Both work with the aim of public welfare and welfare of the nation. Even with minimum resources and under adverse circumstances, their work continues. The government wants to provide residential facilities to all journalists.
"A model is being worked on in Gorakhpur. If it is successful, very soon a residential scheme will be brought for the journalists of all the cities and metros of the state," Adityanath said.
He also ordered the formation of a committee of editors to decide the policy and eligibility criteria in this regard.
Referring to the challenges of the COVID pandemic, the Chief Minister said the discipline with which India faced COVID-19 as a team under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was praised globally.
Even the United Nations and the World Health Organisation appreciated India's COVID-19 management, Adityanath said. He also claimed that India's media is free, but during the crisis, it also followed "national discipline." He said that once again there is an alarm over a new variant of coronavirus, but with teamwork and discipline, "we will win this battle again."
Following the advisory 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has commenced random post-arrival testing for International arrivals at Delhi Airport, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder, Genestrings Diagnostic Center on Sunday.
"On average approx 25,000 travellers arrive at the IGI Delhi Airport, out of which 500 random passengers are being tested. By the end of the first day, Genestrings had conducted approximately 110 tests," Dr Gauri told ANI.
A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home here, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday.
His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.
"The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," Srivastava added
A man who recently returned from China was found positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said. The sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.
"Today a corona patient has also been found in Agra who returned from China a few days back. The sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing. Genome sequencing is important because he came from China. He landed on December 22 in India and on December 23 he reached Agra. We are trying to trace his contacts. The person has not come in contact with many people as he was in his room most of the time since his arrival," said Dr Srivastava.
In view of the COVID-19 surge in several countries, an alert has been issued in India too.
Hundreds thronged churches across the national capital for Christmas festivities on Sunday after two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic with people seeking to find a balance between rituals and precautions.
Colourful lights, Christmas trees, buntings and balloons decked up street corners, markets and public areas as people from all religions and cultures celebrated the festival with food and music.
Christmas this year comes amid a low number of Covid cases. However, church-goers exercised caution considering the surge in infections in some countries.
In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday.
In pursuance of the central government's directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.
Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there, a district official said.
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations.
The state may decide on the guidelines at a meeting headed by the Health and Disaster Management Ministers, along with technical experts.
"Health and Disaster Management Ministers (K Sudhakar and R Ashoka respectively) will hold discussions, several instructions have come from the Centre and the state government need to take certain decisions after analysing the factual situation on the Corona spread," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar detailed about the state government's preparedness amid the global surge of COVID in several countries. "We are conducting COVID tests and giving vaccines. Every day almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted. Bihar is on alert, and patients are being provided treatment. The Center is also careful. We've to be careful with those coming from outside".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries. In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.
The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic. Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.
The prime minister said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways. India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat episode of the year 2022. Advising people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, PM Modi said "We are seeing that Covid cases are rising in many countries in the world. We need to remain careful and wear masks and wash our hands" .
India recorded 227 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,424, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106).
The death toll stands at 5,30,693 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry. An increase of 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,989, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It had crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,391, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are now eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,179, he added.