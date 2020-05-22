As India's Lockdown Nears Day 60, Experts' warnings Against Opening Up Early Crucial

As India nears the 60th day of lockdown, there has been a calibrated removal of restrictions. These lifting of restrictions have come in the Railways, the Aviation sector and operation of small shops.

Here is what experts are saying about an absolute end to lockdown:

WHO EXPERT

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme said, “If the disease persists at a low level without the possibility to investigate clusters, there’s always the possibility that the virus takes off again.”

UN EXPERTS:

On 14 May, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said, “If an affected country comes out of lock-down too hastily, there is a danger that a second wave, costing many more lives.”

THE WHO DIRECTOR:

On 7 May, WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned about lifting the lockdown. He said, “The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach”.

PUBLISHED RESEARCH:

On 9 April, a study based on China’s outbreak published in Lancet journal said that coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine.

AMERICAN EXPERTS:

On 12 May, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci warned the Senate. Dr. Fauci spoke of a possible “resurgence” if the country opens without preparing.

