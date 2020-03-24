The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19 Lockdown Takes A Toll On Lives Of Homeless People In Mumbai

General News

As the country announced a complete lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus, the poor homeless people residing on the streets have no way of protecting themselves

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

As several states across the country have announced a complete lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the poor homeless people residing on the streets of Mumbai are suffering the most as they have no way to protect themselves. The Government has ordered all the citizens to stay safe inside their homes, but those living in shady slums on the streets remain the most vulnerable to the deadly disease. 

Upon asking how they plan to protect their children from Coronavirus, a homeless man said, "Ever since the lockdown, I am unable to earn a living. We have not eaten proper meals since Sunday. If the situation continues, we will die of hunger even before contracting Coronavirus."

READ | Mumbai Cops File 112 Cases Against People For Violating Coronavirus Curfew

He appealed to the state to provide food to the homeless people at this time of crisis and said that their protection from COVID-19 depends on the provisions from the government alone. Around 1.77 million people in India are homeless and are striving to earn a living by doing menial jobs. Coronavirus epidemic has put a stop to their means of income, making their lives more miserable.  

READ | Indian-origin Teen In US Does Her Bit To Protect Homeless People From Coronavirus

READ | COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' Local Trains Stopped Till Mar 31

(Image: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN