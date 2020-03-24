COVID-19 Lockdown Takes A Toll On Lives Of Homeless People In Mumbai

As several states across the country have announced a complete lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the poor homeless people residing on the streets of Mumbai are suffering the most as they have no way to protect themselves. The Government has ordered all the citizens to stay safe inside their homes, but those living in shady slums on the streets remain the most vulnerable to the deadly disease.

Upon asking how they plan to protect their children from Coronavirus, a homeless man said, "Ever since the lockdown, I am unable to earn a living. We have not eaten proper meals since Sunday. If the situation continues, we will die of hunger even before contracting Coronavirus."

READ | Mumbai Cops File 112 Cases Against People For Violating Coronavirus Curfew

He appealed to the state to provide food to the homeless people at this time of crisis and said that their protection from COVID-19 depends on the provisions from the government alone. Around 1.77 million people in India are homeless and are striving to earn a living by doing menial jobs. Coronavirus epidemic has put a stop to their means of income, making their lives more miserable.

READ | Indian-origin Teen In US Does Her Bit To Protect Homeless People From Coronavirus

READ | COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' Local Trains Stopped Till Mar 31

(Image: AP)