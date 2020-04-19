Lok Sabha Secretariat Directs Officials Resuming Office From Monday To Follow Guidelines

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in an order has allowed its officials to resume office on Monday as long as they're maintaining all rules regarding social distancing and attendance numbers. As per the order, 33 per cent of the staff will be allowed to attend the office on any given day. Along with that, the officials would need to maintain social distancing and sit 6 feet away from each other. The order also mentioned that all file movements shall be through electronic mode in e-office, the only exception being, files for the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"On any given day, the total number of officers and staff attending office in each Branch/Office/Wing/CeII/Unit shall not exceed 33% of the actual strength, the seating of the said officials may be so arranged that a distance of at least 6 feet is maintained between them, officials shall compulsorily wear face masks, staggered lunch-breaks to avoid gathering during lunch, spitting in public places is strictly prohibited," the order read.

The order also added that the staff would need to get their own food and water as the canteen would remain closed. Lunch timings would also need to be coordinated and the staff has also been prohibited from having lunch in groups so as to avoid the potential spread of the virus.

The exception to work from home has been extended to officials residing at places far off from the secretariat or residing in the vicinity of COVID-19 containment zones. It has also been extended to female staff members who have children of 5 years of age or below. Officials within these two criteria are allowed to work from home after taking necessary permission.

"Female officers having children below five years of age and staying far away and not having own conveyance may also seek approval to work from home. Officials who are feeling sick and feel the need to self-quarantine themselves may do so in their own interest and in the larger public interest." the order read.

"All officers of the rank of Joint Secretary and above will attend office on all working days whereas officers of the rank of Director to Deputy Secretary and equivalent will attend office as decided by their Additional Secretary or joint secretary concerned on the rotational basis based on work requirement and its urgency," the order added.

(With Agency Inputs)

