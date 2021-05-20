COVID-19: Lucknow's Wahid Biryani Offers Free Food To Needy Amid Pandemic

Lucknow based Wahid Biryani, famous for its Awadhi cuisine, has put up an unprecedented show of generosity by offering free food to those in need. According to ANI, the eatery is running four to five vans across the city, each offering vegetarian food to the destitute and famished. Established in 1955, the eatery is now feeding between 1,800 to 2,000 people every day. The list of benefactors ranges from rickshaw pullers to daily wage earners to those rendered homeless and jobless amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ANI, the items on the menu change on an everyday basis. Wahid Biryani has also started free home delivery for the needy so that people who cannot visit their centres for any reason, or due to COVID, or any other disease, can also get the food. Additionally, they have also started a helpline number allowing people to book a meal by filling in their personal details. For this purpose, all needed to be done is to enter the name, address and mobile number on the helpline service of Wahid Biryani.

This comes as the COVID caseload in Uttar Pradesh rose to 14,98,532 with 18,352 deaths. On May 20, 7186 new cases were reported with 280 deaths. At present, there are 1,23,579 active cases in the state.

Another tale of compassion

This comes as a street vendor in the city of Coimbatore won hearts by giving away free biryani to all those hungry. Photographs of the benevolent seller first made their way to the internet after being shared by RJBalaji on Twitter. “What a great gesture by this small roadside biryani shop in Puliakulam, Coimbatore.! Humanity at its best !!,” he captioned the pictures.

The first photograph features the roadside shop wherein its masked owner could be seen along with tissues, vessels and other paraphernalia. The second picture however shows a signboard with a message written in Tamil. The text, when translated to English reads, “Are you hungry, take it.... with love.”

All Images: ANI