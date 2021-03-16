COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh To Impose Night Curfew In Bhopal, Indore From March 17

Madhya Pradesh government on March 16 announced night curfew in Bhopal and Indore amid COVID-19 pandemic reported news agency ANI. Further, in eight cities including Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul, Khargone the markets will remain closed after 10 PM but no night curfew will be imposed as of now. The latest coronavirus restrictions will be effective from March 17.

Thermal screening of individuals who arrive in MP from Maharashtra will continue along with mandatory isolation for a week. While the MP government clarified that except Bhopal and Indore, other cities will not witness a curfew, it stated that a night curfew can be imposed if they also record a surge in COVID-19 cases.

MP sees 797 COVID-19 Cases

The latest move by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government came after the state on Monday reported 797 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 2,69,391 along with three additional deaths, taking the casualties to 3,890, said an official according to PTI. On Wednesday, reportedly no new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from 12 of the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The official reportedly said, “With 259 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 cases. Indore has reported 943 deaths and Bhopal 622, while the active caseload in the two cities is 1,686 and 978 respectively.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, MP currently has 5,024 active cases.

Further, in the wake of a dramatic spike in Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts that share a border with the state should be identified and subjected to a seven-day quarantine. MP’s Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur share a border with Maharashtra.

"Passengers coming to the border districts from Maharashtra should be identified and they should be advised a week-long necessary quarantine. This provision should be publicised widely," as per the guidelines issued by MP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora on Sunday evening.

