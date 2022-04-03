COVID-19: Maha Reports 117 New Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally At 921

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 117 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's overall tally to 78,74,394, while two deaths took the toll to 1,47,789, the health department said.

The two fatalities were recorded in Thane city and Sindhudurg district, it said.

A total of 131 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count rose to 77,25,684, it said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

The department said that 18,717 tests were conducted on Sunday and 7,94,72,239 people have been tested till now. There are 921 active infection cases in the state at present.

Mumbai city recorded 35 new cases and zero death. With this, its case load increased to 10,57,189 and the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559.

Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite townships, reported 42 cases and one death in Thane city. The total number of cases in this region is now 22,31,746 and 39,818 deaths.

Nashik division reported 18 cases, while Pune division saw 41 cases, including 16 in Pune city and 19 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Kolhapur division reported one case in Sangli city, while one death was reported in Sindhudurg district.

Aurangabad division logged three cases - all in Aurangabad city.

Latur division saw two cases, both of them in Beed district. Akola division recorded 10 cases, all in Buldhana district. Nagpur division did not report any COVID-19 case.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 78,74,394, new cases 117, death toll 1,47,789, recoveries 77,25,684, active cases 921, total tests 7,94,72239.

