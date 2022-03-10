COVID-19: Maha reports 452 fresh cases, four deaths

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 452 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, the health department said.

With the addition in cases, the state's infection tally rose to 78,70,309 and toll to 1,43,749.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 359 cases and zero fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 199 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai (111), Nashik (67), Akola (21), Nagpur (17), Kolhapur (13) Latur and Aurangabad (12 each).

Of the four deaths, Akola recorded two, while Latur and Pune circles reported one fatality each. The rest of the circles did not report any fatality. The state's fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The department said that 52,504 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count in the state to 7,84,71,604.

The count of active cases in the state stood at 2,963, the department said, adding that 494 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,19,594.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.

A total of 22,235 people are currently in home quarantine and 599 people are in institutional quarantine, it said.

