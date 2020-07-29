COVID-19: Maharashtra Cases Breach 4 Lakh-mark, Recovery Rate Nears 60%

Posting a grim milestone, the number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra touched four lakh on Wednesday after 9,211 new cases reported in the last 24 hours took the tally to 4,00,65, the state health department said. The state added one lakh COVID-19 cases in 11 days — the tally had crossed three lakh on July 18 — and the addition now puts it ahead of Peru's aggregate of 3.95 lakh.

The death toll rose to 14,463 after 298 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.61%, way above the country's 2.23%.

Meanwhile, 7,478 patients were discharged after recovery in the same period, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,39,755. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 59.84%, as against the nation's 64.51%.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,46,129.

Currently, 8,88,623 people are under home quarantine and 40,777 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 20,16,234 laboratory samples, 4,00,651 have been tested positive (19.87%) for COVID-19 until July 29.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,109 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 1,11,991. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 20,123 active cases while 6,247 patients have died. For weeks now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 72 days.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 90,283, of which it has 32,537 active cases. Cases in Pune have surged to 82,916, of which there are 48,895 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5,538 while it is 2,185 in Nagpur.

Don't let guard down: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to not let their guard down and ramp up tracing COVID-19 patients and their contacts. "Just lockdown is not important, but the tracing of patients and their contacts should be the focus. All municipalities need to follow the rules strictly," Thackeray told a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to Governor BS Koshyari that the monsoon session of the legislature be convened on September 7. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told ministers that the issue of a delayed payment of salaries to employees of the state transport corporation will be taken up soon.

