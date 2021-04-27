COVID-19: Maharashtra Likely To Get Covishield Supply Only After May 20, Says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra government's vaccination drive for inoculating people between 18-44 years is likely to suffer a blow as State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the Serum Institute of India (SII) can supply the vaccines to the state only after May 20. While addressing a press conference, the health minister said his government had sent separate letters to both vaccine manufacturers i.e. SII and Bharat Biotech, asking for 12 crore vaccine doses. He added that Maharashtra has about 5.71 crore population in the age group of 18-44 years, hence the government placed a request to the two manufacturers for procuring 12 crore doses, enquiring them about the supply schedule and pricing.

Speaking with the media, Tope said, "The Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the state government that it can supply the Covishield vaccine only after May 20."

This development raises question over the states' vaccination drive for the population between 18-44 years of age as the Centre had announced the vaccination drives for 18 and above to begin from May 1. Tope also stated that not only Maharashtra but other states are also facing the issue of vaccine procurement.

Speaking on the further course of action, he said a cabinet meeting will likely be held today or tomorrow to deliberate on the issues related to COVID-19 vaccination. Although Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had said that the state government would make vaccines free for all above the age of 18, the deliberations on the same will occur during the next cabinet meeting. Earlier, Malik had informed that the state government would float global tenders for purchasing foreign vaccines, considering the efficacy and pricing of the vaccines.

Maharashtra recorded 48,700 COVID-19 infections on Monday taking the total tally to 43,43,727. Currently, there are 6,74,770 active cases in the state while 71,736 patients were discharged. The number of people who have recovered stands at 36,01,796. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai too recorded only 3876 new cases.

Issue of COVID-19 vaccine pricing

Apart from the vaccine availability, the differential pricing of the vaccines for the state vis-a-vis governments Centre has also been a subject of concern for state governments. The Centre has urged the two vaccine manufacturers to reduce their prices for state governments. Moreover, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to explain the rationale adopted with respect to the pricing of Coronavirus vaccines and other necessary items.

Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology is offered to state governments for Rs 600 per dose while it is priced at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals. Covishield developed by Oxford University - AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is offered to state governments for Rs 400 per dose, while private hospitals can have it for Rs 600 per dose.

The Centre will continue to receive both vaccines at Rs 150 per dose which shall be passed on to states for free to continue the Centre's vaccination program. The Centre will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria & will affect criteria negatively. Apart from state Centre, state governments and private hospitals, even corporate organisations can organise vaccination campaign for their employees by procuring the doses directly from vaccine manufacturers.