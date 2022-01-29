COVID-19: Maharashtra Minister Says 3rd Wave Peak Over As Cases In Cities See Steady Dip

As India continues to witness a decline in coronavirus cases after observing a massive surge amid the ongoing third COVID wave, data suggests that some cities including Delhi & Mumbai which were recording huge daily figures are out from their peaks.

While addressing the COVID situation in Maharashtra, state health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the peak of the third COVID wave in many cities has been over and the cases have started to plateau in the state. He informed that the COVID daily infections have started declining in many cities, including the ones that were worst hit by the Omicron driven third COVID wave including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

COVID curve to flatten in Maharashtra?

"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave is over now because COVID-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope said.

Besides, Tope maintained that in some parts the cases are still going upwards, including bustling cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad.

"However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," Tope informed.

The Maharashtra health minister noted that the overall COVID-19 cases in the state are moving downwards and the reclining trend in the figures continue. He added that the daily cases have fallen from 47,000 to 25,000 per day. Rajesh Tope said, "We were at 47,000 per day once which has been gone down to around 25,000 per day. Simultaneously currently 92 to 96% bed are vacant and less than 1% patients are on oxygen, ICU or ventilators.”

In Maharashtra, there are currently 2,70,444 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries was 72,42,649. The total number of deaths recorded was 1,42,461. Meanwhile, India recorded 235,532 new cases on Saturday. From the past one week, the daily cases across the country have shown a downwards trend.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)