COVID-19: Maharashtra Cases Top 1.3L, Death Toll Passes 6K; Recovery Rate Falls Below 50%

With 3870 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Sunday marginally broke a string of daily record spikes in cases of the viral infection. Since Thursday, the state has been reporting its highest single-day counts of COVID-19 cases daily.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,32,075. The death toll rose by 101 in the last 24 hours to reach 6,170 while 1,591 patients (till 3 pm, June 21) were discharged after recovery, taking the state aggregate to 65,744. As of June 21, there are 60,147 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,223 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 65,265. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 24,388, while that in Palghar stood at 3,453. Pune so far has 15,881 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,325 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 49.78% while the case fatality rate is 4.67%. Currently, 6,00,066 people are in home quarantine and 26,287 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 7,73,865 laboratory samples, 1,32,075 have been tested positive (17.06%) for COVID-19 until June 21. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones.

Deaths:

The health department said that out of the 110 deaths reported by Mumbai civic body on Sunday, 41 occurred in the last 48 hours and 69 deaths are from the period 18th April to 18th June 2020. Therefore, these deaths have not been included in the daily numbers, instead, they have been included in the cumulative figures.

Moreover, barring Mumbai, reconciliation of deaths in all districts/municipal corporations in the state has been done.

Details of district wise active case:

