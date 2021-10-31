COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 1,172 cases, 20 deaths

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216.

A total of 1,399 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the state's recovery count reached 64,50,585. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 308 new cases and three deaths, due to which its case count grew to 7,56,749 and toll to 16,247.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, recorded 515 cases and nine deaths. It took the infection count of this region to 17,00,848 and fatality figure to 35,542.

Nashik division reported 198 cases, including 131 in Ahmednagar district alone, while Pune division logged 331 new cases. The death toll in both Nashik and Pune divisions was five each.

Kolhapur division saw 51 new cases, Aurangabad division 27, Akola division seven and Nagpur division eight new cases. These divisions did not witness any COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Latur division saw 35 new cases and one death.

As many as 1,08,040 people were tested during the day, which took the cumulative test count to 6,26,67,211.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,11,078, death toll 1,40,216, recoveries 64,50,585, active cases 16,658, total number of tests 6,26,67,211. PTI MR NP NP

