COVID-19: Maharashtra's Nandurbar Comes Up With 3 Oxygen Plants,1250 Oxygen Beds In A Year

At a time when all districts, no matter how big or small have been complaining of shortcomings in the health infrastructure, the tribal district of Nandurbar is quite content, all thanks to its District Collector Dr Rajendra Bharud. In conversation with Republic Media Network, he threw light upon what was the condition of the healthcare facilities in the town, and what has changed in the past year.

"Last year when COVID started, we did not have proper medical facilities, no medical oxygen plants, and I used to think what would happen if the cases go beyond a certain number, what should be done to avoid that happening and that's when we started working, " he said.

3 plants already setup, 2 underway

One after the other, the District Collector set up plants in the area, pushing the number of plants to three while two are still under construction. Beginning with the installation of the first plant, he said, "In the month of September last year, we installed the first plant with a production capacity of 600 litres per minute, which roughly comes around to 8.5 lakh litre per day. " Moving on to the second and the third plants, he added, " In the same capacity we installed the second plant in the month of February and the third plant in the month of March. Right now, in the government sector, we have three plants." Pointing out that on his request, even two private hospitals have come up with plants, he proudly asserted, "Our oxygen production capacity at present 2000 litres per minute."

From 0-1250 oxygen beds

He also touched upon another very pertinent topic- the availability of oxygen and other beds for patients. Proudly highlighting the number of oxygen, COVID Care Centre (CCC) and isolation beds, he said, " We started with 20 oxygen beds, and now have 1250 beds, we started with 5 CCC beds and now have 1150 beds and lastly, we started with 0 isolation beds and now have 7,000 isolation beds."

"Of the given numbers, you will still find some beds vacant, which means all the patients are getting accommodated," he added while pointing out that patients and their near and dear ones can check on the availability of beds through the web portal or directly call on the given landline numbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district, which reported not more than 190 cases per day last year, reported 1100-1200 cases per day this year.

(Credit-PTI)