COVID-19: Mahindra Sets Up 10 Kitchens At Various Locations To Serve Needy; Netizens Laud

General News

In bid to help the poor people, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has opened its kitchens at 10 locations across the country for feeding the ones in needy of the food.

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Mahindra sets up 10 kitchens at locations to serve needy amid coronavirus

Though several countries have joined hands to fight the deadly Coronavirus, the people are trying their level best to lend a hand of support to the needy ones. In a bid to help the underprivileged people, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has opened its kitchens at 10 locations across the country for feeding the ones in needy of the food. After seeing ths act of kindness, the netizens could not control themselves and poured their hearts into this heart-warming gesture.

Feeding the needy

Informing the people about the noble initiative, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka in a tweet said that 50,000 meals were supplied this week. He also said that the company is making its kitchen infrastructure for others to use. Goenka also shared pictures on the micro-blogging site where the staff can be seen cooking with huge utensils kept in the kitchen for bulk distribution of the food to the needy ones.

This is not just a single effort that is made by the company to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Among others, engineers of M&M are also working on manufacturing ventilators. Anand Mahindra has also offered Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities.

As soon as Goenka shared the pictures on Twitter, scores of people flooded the comment section with their words of appreciation for the icon while others showered their blessings on the entire team of M&M for their act of kindness and goodness. One of the users lauded the efforts of the team and extended his gratitude towards them.

In his tweet, he wrote that: "Thank you Anand Mahindra and his entire team for responding to their request and ensuring to feed 30 workers who were without food in Khed Dist Pune."

Another user shared a similar picture where another NGO was seen distributing food packets to the needy ones.
A third user expressed their happiness of seeing such a great turnout among people who are working tirelessly to help the needy. Elucidating further he wrote he is proud of all the people working in Mahindra- the truly Indian Multinational group!! Another user wrote that this is one of 100 reasons why we should encourage Indian companies. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and extended his thanks to the team for supporting poor and needful people.

 

First Published:
