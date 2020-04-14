COVID-19: Man Dressed As Mahatma Gandhi Distributes Masks In Odisha Slums

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, a man in Odisha decided to dress up as Mahatma Gandhi to distribute masks and hand sanitizers near AIIMS in Bhubaneshwar. In the images, the man can be seen painted in silver, carrying the national flag of India along with protective equipment which are deemed necessary to combat the fatal COVID-19.

While most people called the gesture by the man as “incredible”, many others also noted that nobody should try to do anything “extraordinary” in the virus affected areas amid the pandemic. Not only is COVID-19 highly contagious but crowded areas can reportedly quickly become a hotspot.

Odisha: A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi walked around in slum areas near AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and distributed masks & hand sanitizers among the people. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gm89HcbZTv — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Petrol pump in Odisha deny services

However, even though this gesture by the man in Odisha received mixed responses, another incident was reported in the state was highly applauded. Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar, Odisha are now denying to serve the motorists who are not wearing masks. People and organisations across the world are taking additional measures to either contribute to the nation’s fight with the pandemic or encourage others to take extra precautionary measures.

The General Secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, Sanjay Lath called his workers “hero” while talking to ANI and said that the recent move will not only protect the workers but also other people. The images from the petrol pumps show signs of “no mask, no petrol/diesel/CNG” amid the coronavirus outbreak. With the nationwide lockdown on its place, only essential services are being available to the citizens to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19.

Odisha: Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar have decided not to provide petrol,CNG&diesel to people who don't wear masks. Sanjay Lath, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, General Secretary says, "Our worker's are our hero&this will protect them as well as our customers from #COVID19". pic.twitter.com/O7sLLCcR5s — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Since the pathogen was originated in China, it has spread to over 210 countries in the world including India. As of April 14, India has recorded 10,541 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 358 fatalities.

(With ANI inputs)

