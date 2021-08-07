COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Avers India's Vaccine Drive 'going Strong' As July Sees Rise

After crossing the milestone of having administered 50 crore vaccines this week, the Indian government is now looking to rapidly increase its daily vaccination rates.

Lauding the COVID-19 vaccine administration drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the average vaccination numbers for the month of July on Twitter.

India's accelerating vaccination drive

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday took to Twitter to appreciate the central government's efforts for an effective vaccination drive. He said that the coronavirus vaccine administration has been rapidly increasing in India every month. To elucidate his statement, he shared the average number of vaccine doses in July. A total of 13.45 crore doses were administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses.

Sharing the vaccination chart he wrote, "India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses."

See the average daily numbers recorded every month:

Earlier this week, India crossed the milestone of administering over 50 crore vaccine doses throughout the country. As per the provisional reports shared on Saturday, a total of 501,009,609 vaccine doses were administered through 5,808,344 sessions.

The Health Ministry through its press release issued the number of vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar had also lauded the central government on this achievement. She said, "It's a matter of pride that vaccination numbers have crossed 50 crore mark. Through you (media) messages is being spread that vaccination is important in the fight against corona. The government has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people."

India's COVID-19 statistics

India has reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 412,153 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The death count stands at 427,371 with 617 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 infection toll currently stands at 31,895,385.

