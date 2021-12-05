COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Feels Proud As India's 50% Eligible Population Get Vaccinated

As India achieved another milestone by vaccinating 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 'It is a moment of great pride.' In a tweet, the health minister also congratulated the nation on vaccination accomplishment. India, in the last 24 hours, administered 1,04,18,707 COVID-19 doses with coverage exceeding 127.61 Crore figure. While congratulating the nation over the achievement, Mansukh Mandaviya also showered confidence upon winning the battle against COVID-19:

हम होंगे कामयाब ✌🏼



Congratulations India 🇮🇳



It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated 💉



We will win the battle against COVID-19 together ✌🏼#HarGharDastak #SabkoMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/q4evljMChk — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 5, 2021

COVID vaccination in India:

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

1,03,84,549 of the first dose have been administered to Healthcare workers while 95,45,333 have received both doses.

In the Front Live Workers' category, 1,83,80,785 have received the first dose while 1,65,84,784 have received the second dose.

In the Age Group 18-44 years, 46,67,10,695 people have received first dose while 24,30,98,736 have received both doses.

Between Age Group 45-59 years, 18,67,14,877 ave received the first dose and 12,59,05,615 have received both the doses.

In the category of above 60 years, 11,68,80,846 have received single-dose and 8,19,76,845 are fully vaccinated.

"The recovery of 6,918 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%," added the Health Ministry.

COVID-19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 8,895 fresh COVID-19 cases. India's Active caseload currently stands at 99,155 which is the lowest since March 2020. The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.35%. India has so far conducted over 64.72 Cr (64,72,52,850) cumulative tests.

Puducherry makes COVID-19 Vaccination mandatory

Amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the government of Puducherry has made COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. According to a notice issued on December 4, those violating the restriction would face penal action, 'as per the provisions of law'. This comes after the Union Territory administration had mandated vaccination for those entering from its borders. In last month's meeting chaired by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan along with top government officials and health experts, it was decided that since Puducherry is a tourist spot, and people have been visiting from various states, restrictions were needed.

