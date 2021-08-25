COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Says 2 Cr Additional Vaccines To Be Provided To States In Aug

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that in August, approximately 2 crore more COVID-19 vaccination doses will be distributed to all the states. The Health Minister announced on Twitter that the Centre has directed all states to try to vaccinate all school teachers as soon as possible before Teachers' Day on September 5. So far, more than 58.07 crore Covid vaccine doses have been distributed to states and union territories, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister says over 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to be provided

Meanwhile, after the vaccination drive began on January 16, India's cumulative vaccination coverage passed the 59-crore milestone yesterday. In the past 24 hours, 61,90,930 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered around the country. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's total caseload has risen to 3,25,12,366 patients, with 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths. After 34,169 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has risen to 3,17,54,281. Covid fatalities have increased by 83% on a daily basis, according to the report. The national recovery rate has remained unchanged at 97.67%

"Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore additional doses of vaccine are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5th September," Mandaviya tweeted.

Predicted third wave of COVID-19 to supposedly hit in September

According to sources, the approaching COVID-19 surge of the predicted third wave may result in 23% hospitalizations, according to Niti Aayog head member VK Paul, who has requested the central government to prepare 2 lakh ICU beds. The announcement comes after India was hit by a second wave of COVID-19 that peaked in April and May, with over 3 lakh infections on certain days. VK Paul, who is the chairman of the central government's COVID-19 task team, reportedly warned that India could see 4-5 lakh COVID-19 infections per day in September. According to reports, the Niti Aayog's current estimate is greater than its projection from September 2020, just before the COVID-19 second wave. At the time, they predicted that roughly 20% of infected patients with 'severe/moderate' symptoms will require hospitalisation. Now, the prediction is of much more cases despite the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

The third wave will affect those who are not vaccinated. India registers only 9.5 percent of population fully vaccinated.More than 120 crores are yet to complete. Niti Ayoga predicts larger 3rd wave in September with maximum 5 lakh people getting infected in a day at peak time. — Avinash Bhondwe (@AvinashBhondwe) August 22, 2021

