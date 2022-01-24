COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya To Interact With Health Ministers Of 9 States, UTs On Tuesday

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya will interact with health ministers of nine states and union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Ladakh and Chandigarh - on Tuesday over the novel coronavirus situation, according to ANI's official sources.

On January 10, Mandaviya has interacted with health ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. The granular status and analysis of COVID in these states and UTs were made by Health Ministry officials covering the trajectory of total and news cases, active cases, daily and weekly positivity, weekly tests conducted with the proportion of RAT and RT-PCR testing. deaths, Tests per Millon (TPM), Cases per Million (CPM) and omicron case status.

COVID-19 in India

India on Monday reported a down surge in the day COVID-19 cases as the country logged 3,06.064 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of more than 20%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. According to the government data, fresh cases were 27,469 less than that reported on Sunday.

However, the daily positivity rate has increased to 20.75% from 17.78% yesterday. India's active caseload stands at 22,49,335 and accounts for 5.69% of the total cases. The ministry said that 439 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,89,848.

According to the health ministry, Karnataka has the highest number of active COVID cases (3,57,826), followed by Maharashtra (2,97,115) and Kerala (2,65,349). The weekly positivity rate stands at 17.03%.

In the ongoing vaccination drive, 162.77 crore vaccine doses, including 56 lakh doses on Monday, have been administered so far till 6 pm on Monday. So far more than 83.62 lakh precaution doses have been administered so far. In the COVID vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18, over 4.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Their vaccination drive began on January 3 this year.

Image: @MansukhMandviya-Twitter