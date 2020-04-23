COVID-19: MCGM Directs All Hospital Authorities To Extend Contract Period Of Employees

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has authorised all Deans and Medical Superintendents of various hospitals to extend the contract period of all their employees. Mumbai currently tops the COVID tally with 3,754 cases and 160 deaths and has also been allowed to conduct plasma therapy clinical trials to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

BMC revises testing criteria

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revised COVID-19 testing criteria, differing from the ICMR guidelines to 'avoid unnecessary testing of asymptomatic persons'. The new guidelines exclude asymptomatic high-risk persons from testing but quarantine them. Further, swabs will be taken only if the asymptomatic person develops symptoms within the 14 days of quarantine. Moreover, high-risk contacts may be tested on the between 5th and the 14th day of quarantine after 'careful observation'.

Mumbai's containment zone

With the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the city, the BMC has set up 861 containment zones throughout Mumbai. With over one million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 189 cases with 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the State government will partially resume economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Along with it, there will be no relaxation in Mumbai and Pune as of now.

COVID-19 in India

Meanwhile, in India, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 20,471 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 15,859 active cases. While 652 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,960 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

