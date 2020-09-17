COVID-19 Severely Impacted Movement Of Officials At Indian Missions Abroad: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 17 said that the movement of foreign office personnel has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that many posts in several Indian missions abroad are lying vacant. V Muraleesharan, Minister of State for MEA, while answering a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, said that efforts are underway to fill these vacancies as the ministry is continuously seeking ways to facilitate the movement of officials.

Muraleedharan said that the movement of officials is being facilitated through Vande Bharat Mission flights or under bilateral Air-Bubble agreements with several countries.

When asked how many posts are vacant in Indian missions abroad, Muraleedharan said it is difficult to determine an exact number as it a continuous process, and the posts are getting empty and filled ceaselessly. According to the External Affairs Ministry, currently, there are 196 missions and posts operational globally, while 9 missions and posts are expected to be opened in 2020-2021.

Vande Bharat Mission

Muraleedharan also gave details about the Vande Bharat Mission that was started by the government of India to evacuate Indian nationals from foreign countries during the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that that the Government had given priority to the Indians stuck in Gulf countries, stating that a large number of flights were scheduled to bring back the workers stuck in the region. In August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted Indians with valid visas to travel to the US, Canada, UAE, and the UK after signing bilateral 'Air Bubble' agreements with these countries along with Qatar and Maldives.

(With inputs from ANI)