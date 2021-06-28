COVID-19 Milestone: India Surpasses USA In Total Number Of Vaccine Shots Administered

In an encouraging development, India left the United States behind in administering a total number of COVID-19 vaccination with 32.36 crore vaccine doses inoculated so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while the US has given 32, 33,27,328 jabs, informed the Health Ministry. The record comes at a time when India is reporting a significant downfall in active COVID-19 cases.

India's records in vaccination drive

On June 5 India had set a record by overtaking the US in administering the highest first dose of anti-COVID jabs. Prior to that, in April, India had surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world. On June 21, India had also set a record of vaccinating the highest weekly doses with over 3.3 crore jabs administered in 5 days. India vaccinated more than 80 lakh people beginning a new phase of the vaccination drive where the Centre provides free vaccines to states and Union territories depending on the population.

COVID-19 condition in India

India reported 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. In a positive development, this is for the first time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 11th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark. The total caseload rose to 3,02,79,331 as India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases last Wednesday.

According to the latest tally, India's active caseload declined to 5,72,994 while 58,578 patients recovered on a single day. So far 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged bringing the recovery rate to 96.80%. Active cases constitute 1.89% of total cases and daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day. India's testing capacity has also substantially ramped up with 40.63 cr tests conducted so far.

Meanwhile, the threat of Delta Variant spread and possible third wave of COVID-19 continues to exist in the country reminding citizens to not let their guards down.