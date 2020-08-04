Covid-19: Million Tests Conducted In Assam

Assam has achieved an incredible feat of a million COVID-19 tests. The news was shared by Health Minister of the State Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning. Even as the Covid-19 situation in the State is alarming, the government has managed to get the pulse of the situation right. The strict measures in terms of testing and quarantine, Assam has been following is something no other States of the country is up to. Which has in fact attracted both criticisms as well as appreciation.

Now with the achievement of the one million-mark, the State government is attempting to go for at least 50,000 tests per day. The booster to this target of the health department comes from the fact that the last one lakh test of the ten lakh achieved so far was done in just three days.

"Setting up 1st lab in Feb, which grew to 17 rapidly, our teams have done extraordinary work in reaching the 10 lakh mark in a little over 8 weeks. The last 1 lakh came in just 3 days. Remarkable!," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Multiple testing facilities across Assam

The Assam government, following local transmission in Guwahati, set up testing facilities in all 31 wards of the city, which accelerated the number of tests being conducted in the city. Apart from that the government also increased the number of tests in other parts of the State. The State government has also made it mandatory to undergo tests for anyone travelling into the State. Quarantine is also mandatory for all, except a few exemptions.

Even as the State government is expecting the situation to improve in the next 10 to 15 days, sudden spikes continue particularly in the cities of Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

In the last 24 hours, 2371 cases have been reported out of 41958 tests conducted. The positivity rate in the State is 5.65 per cent. So far total cases 45275 have been reported in the State out of which 32384 patients have recovered. There are 12779 active cases now. With the lowest mortality rate, the death toll in the State stands at 109.

