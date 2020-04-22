Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Gives Own Covid Update; Now Appeals For Blood Plasma Donations

In view of the Coronavirus crisis, Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad on Tuesday appealed to the people, especially Jamaat workers, who have been cured of the infection to donate blood plasma to help others who are undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

Issuing a letter, Saad stated that he along with some members of the organization are self-quarantined. He added that the majority of the workers who had contracted the virus have been cured. "It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment," he added.

The Tablighi Jamaat chief further urged the Muslim community and Jamaat workers to come forward and donate blood. He said, "It is my humble request to all Muslims and especially da'wah workers who receive this message, to come forward and show this act of kindness to humanity, and help the society and government by donating blood plasma to a sick person only for the sake of Allah's pleasure."

Saad joins in police investigation

On Friday, Mohammad Saad issued a statement stating that he has already joined the Delhi police's investigation into the lockdown violation due to the Markaz event, replying to both notices issued by the police. He has also asked the police to issue a copy of the FIR detailing all the sections the offences have been registered under. Saad is currently also facing money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department.

Meanwhile, sources have also reported that Saad is currently hiding in his brother-in-law's house in Delhi's Zakir Nagar, in self-quarantine.

COVID-19 cases in Markaz

The Health Ministry has revealed that over 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were related to the Markaz. Several states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have cases majorly due to attendees of the event and the people they came in contact with. Most of the above-mentioned states have traced the attendees, but those attendees in hiding have been warned of legal action if they don't surrender.

At the Markaz Nizamuddin event, claims had been made regarding the Coronavirus outbreak that were unscientific and upheld faith above the pandemic, as per an audio tape that was accessed by Republic. Saad appears to have made a u-turn.

(With ANI Inputs)