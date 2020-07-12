COVID-19: More Than 5.3 Lakh Patients Recover; Testing Per Million Reaches 8396.4

As India continues its battle against Coronavirus, a total of 19,235 patients were cured of COVID-19. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620 today. The recovery rate has improved to 62.93%.

The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,15,87,153. As a result of these efforts, the testing per million for India is presently 8396.4. A crucial supporting factor in the progressive rise in testing numbers is the continuous expansion of the country-wide diagnostic lab network, which as on date comprises of 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs

READ: India at good position in COVID-19 battle: Home Minister Amit Shah

India's recovery rate improves to 62.92%

India's recovery rate improved to 62.93% with 19,235 persons being cured in the last 24 hours. The recovered cases have exceeded active cases by 2,42,362. Currently, there are 1370 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH), 3062 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), and 10334 COVID Care Centres (CCC) in the country. So far, the Centre has provided 122.36 lakhs PPE Kits, 223.33 lakhs N95 masks, and 21,685 ventilators to various states and Central institutions. The number of COVID-19 labs has increased to 1194 labs including 850 labs in the government sector and 344 labs in the private sector.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan responding well; India's tally nears 8.5 lakh

HM Amit Shah confident of India's victory against COVID-19

India is at a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the country will fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah spoke after participating in a mega plantation drive initiated by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that has a target to plant about 1.37 crore saplings in their country-wide campuses by this month-end.

READ: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 pc: Health Ministry

READ: Most models focus on how virus behaves, not other factors: Health ministry on MIT's COVID-19 study