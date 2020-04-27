COVID-19 Mortality Rate In Maharashtra Higher Than National Mortality Rate: Health Dept

Amid the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the State's Health Department on Monday informed that the mortality rate due to the virus has hit 4.24 per cent. Compared to the national mortality rate, Maharashtra has a higher percentage as the national mortality rate stands at 3.13 per cent. The state continues to be the worst-affected state with 440 new cases being recorded on Sunday taking the total tally to 8068. The state's capital, Mumbai, constitutes of the majority of cases with the total number of cases standing at just above 5000.

A total of 1,16,345 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far. Moreover, the state government has demarcated 604 containment zones. Currently, 1,36,926 persons are in home quarantine while 9,160 others have been admitted to an institutional quarantine facility.

At present, there are 20,835 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. While 872 deaths have occurred till date, 6,184 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with Chief Ministers of the state earlier in the day through video conferencing to take stock of the situation across the country. Republic TV's sources have reported that the existing lockdown till May 3, is expected to be extended in the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan region as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Maharashtra CM addresses people

Addressing the people of the state earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked people belonging to all faiths for celebrating their festivals at home. He stressed that God is in everyone who is involving in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic- including police, doctors, and cleanliness workers. Thackeray asserted that the state government was not hiding any data from the Inter-Ministerial Central Team.

At the same time, he issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. Additionally, he paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wrote to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitching a strategy to overcome the COVID-19 crisis faced by Maharashtra. He requested the Centre to extend a two-year moratorium on repayment of the National Small Savings Fund Loan by the state governments. The NCP chief also called upon the Union government to announce a suitable financial package to Maharashtra.

