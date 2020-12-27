COVID-19: Centre Extends Validity Of Documents, DLs And RCs Till March, 2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday extended the validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, Permits, etc till March 31, 2021. Issuing a directory to the States and Union Territory Administrations, the MoRTH extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020, as per the Ministry.

“Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 , it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021," read an official statement of the Ministry.

“Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing," it added. Moreover, it has also advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) be treated valid till December 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has additionally asked all States and Union Territories to implement its directions asserting compliance to help citizens and transporters avoid harassment or difficulties amid the pandemic. The MoRTH had issued similar advisories on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, and August 24, 2020, regarding the extension of the aforementioned documents.

Read: 4-month Waiting Period For Vehicle Owners To HSRP, Colour-coded Stickers

Read: E-Vehicle Battery Swapping Network Launched In Bengaluru

(PTI Image)