COVID-19: MP govt plans 100% vaccination coverage by year end through mega drives on four days

Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) In a bid to achieve the target of COVID-19 vaccination of the entire eligible population in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year, the state government has decided to conduct mega inoculation drives on four days, with the first one scheduled to be held on November 10, an official said.

In order to make this campaign - ‘COVID Vaccination Maha Abhiyan’ - successful, government officers and employees of all departments have been given the responsibility of identifying those people who are yet to get either both the doses or the second jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines, he said.

The drives will be conducted on November 10, 17, 24 and December 4. This will be in addition to the regular vaccination programmes conducted throughout the week, he said.

"The government has instructed the authorities to adopt innovative ways and strategy for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination. They have been asked to make systematic efforts so that no person remains unvaccinated in the state," the official said.

ASHA workers, self-help groups, village panchayat secretaries, rozgar sahayaks (employment assistants), kotwars and patwaris (local revenue officers), teachers, sales representatives of government fair price shops, MNREGA workers, members of the cooperative institutions and forest guards, among others, have been entrusted the responsibility of identifying unvaccinated people and their eligible family members, he added.

Department-wise responsibilities have been given to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of eligible persons with both the doses. School and college students have been given the responsibility to make their families aware and motivated to get the second dose of the vaccine, according to him.

The responsibility of ensuring the vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers has been given to the anganwadi and ASHA workers of the Women and Child Development Department. Similarly, inoculation of labourers and their families by self-help groups will be ensured by the employees of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Rural Livelihood Mission.

Vaccination of persons living in remote forest areas will be ensured by forest guards and forest committees, while the transport department will cooperate in increasing public awareness about vaccination through bus stops and vehicles, he said.

NCC cadets and scout guides will motivate the families that are against vaccination to get themselves inoculated.

As part of the plan, the district collectors will review the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations on a daily basis, the official said.

"The concerned district collectors, district panchayat's chief executive officers and chief medical and health officers will visit such places, where the vaccination coverage is low, and ensure necessary action to achieve the 100 per cent target," he added.

Till Thursday, 7,13,39,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. PTI MAS NP NP

