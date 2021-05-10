COVID-19: MP Govt To Set Up ICU Beds For Children In Bid To Battle Third Wave

As India continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government will set up 360 ICU beds for children in hospitals across the state as part of its preparation for the third wave of COVID-19, said Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang on Monday. This latest development comes after health experts recently warned of a third wave of pandemic in the country, which could also affect children.

Madhya Pradesh govt gears for 3rd COVID wave

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Sarang held a meeting via video conference with deans and hospital superintendents of various government medical colleges and other officials to review the preparations to be made to tackle the third wave of the pandemic.

Sarang said, "We deliberated on provisions to be made for dealing with the possible third wave of COVID-19 and since it could affect children, we will be setting up 360 ICU beds for kids in various medical colleges of the state."

Giving out details of the government's plan to tackle the third wave, the Minister said that as a part of the plan, a 50-bed dedicated ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for children will be set up in Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital, which is associated with the Government Gandhi Medical College. He further informed that the officials have been instructed to make available sufficient stock of medicines, injections and consumables in these ICUs.

Informing that 1,000 oxygen concentrators will be made available in 13 government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh, Sarang said that during the meeting, it was decided that 1,267 beds, including 767 ICU/HDU (high dependency units) beds in the state-run hospitals is the first phase of preparation for the third wave of COVID-19. "The officials have also been asked to immediately procure all necessary equipment for setting up these facilities," he added.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded over 6,71,763 positive cases, out of which, 5,56,430 recovered successfully and 6,420 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 11,051 new cases, 4,538 fresh recoveries and 86 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,08,913.

