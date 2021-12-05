COVID-19: MP Logs Nine New Cases; Over Nine Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In State So Far

The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,241 with the addition of nine cases on Sunday, while the number of vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the nine crore-mark, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,528 as no fatality was recorded during the day.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,580 after 18 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

There are 133 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now.

As 56,895 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in MP went up to 2,21,54,405, the official added.

A total of 9,01,28,038 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state till now, including 1,43,734 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,241, new cases 9, death toll 10,528, recoveries 7,82,580, active cases 133, number of tests done so far 2,21,54,405.

