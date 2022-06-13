COVID-19: Mumbai Records 4 Cases Of Highly Contagious BA.4 & BA.5 Omicron Sub-variants

The Maharashtra health department said, on June 13, that three individuals with BA.4 and one with BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were detected in Mumbai and that all of them had recovered from the infection. BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID strain that caused the country's third wave of the pandemic.

A study from the civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory verified the existence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three individuals and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis, according to the health authority. According to the report, two of the four patients were girls aged 11 and two men aged between 40 and 60.

The department stated, "All these patients have recovered under home isolation."

BA.4 and BA.5 are worldwide circulating sub-variants of the Omicron variant. These were first observed earlier this year in South Africa, and are now being reported in a number of other nations. According to the research, all of these individuals were treated in home isolation.

The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium confirmed the finding of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana after the first case of BA.4 sub-variant was reported from Hyderabad.

In the meantime, Maharashtra reported 1,885 new COVID-19 instances today (June 13), bringing the total number of active cases to 17,480. A COVID-19 fatality was also reported, bringing the total deaths caused by the coronavirus to 1,47,871.

Symptoms and severity of Omicron sub-variants

There is evidence that these Omicron subvariants, mainly BA.4 and BA.5, are especially successful at reinfecting patients who had previously been infected with BA.1 or other lineages. There is also fear that these subvariants may infect vaccinated people. As antibody levels drop, the protection given by COVID vaccinations or previous infection gradually fades. This means that no one is completely immune to BA.5 – new infections are conceivable despite vaccination and/or previous infection and occur more frequently than with previous forms.

However, there have been fewer deaths and hospitalisations. According to scientists, this is because millions of people have been vaccinated or have antibodies, raising the population's overall immunity above what it was at the outset of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the WHO experts recommend that the elderly and people in high-risk groups have a booster immunisation for added protection. Further, according to a December CDC report, people with Omicron experience the following symptoms:

Fatigue

Cough

Congestion &

Runny nose

(Image: PTI)