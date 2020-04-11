COVID-19: Mumbai Sees 189 Cases And 11 Deaths In Past 24 Hrs, City Tally At 1,107

With CM Uddhav Thackeray announcing the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra, its capital - Mumbai on Saturday, witnessed 189 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. In total, Mumbai amounts to 1107 cases and 75 deaths of the state's 1574 COVID-19 cases till date. BMC revealed that of the 11 deaths mentioned, 10 deaths had issues related to co-morbidities and old age.

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. Maharashtra has reported 1574 cases with 110 deaths.

"I will extend the lockdown in Maharashtra post-April 14 till April 30 at least. The time extension of the lockdown is in our hands. The sooner we break the 'Sakhli' (chain) of COVID-19 transmission, we can come out of lockdown. It is possible to lift lockdown in some places and instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. But in major areas, like Mumbai, it is important to extend lockdown," he said.

He also stated that the state was testing and screening the highest number of cases, with 29000 already screened in Mumbai itself. He added that the reason for higher deaths in Maharashtra is due to high-risk patients with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, kidney failure etc. In some cases, the cases have been detected at the last moment, which has led to higher fatalities.

States for lockdown

Apart from Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have officially extended the lockdown, several other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are mulling to extend the lockdown at least till end of April. Some other states like Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya, Kerala, which have not seen a rapid increase in cases, have preferred a selective lockdown, relaxing curfew in most parts and limiting lockdown to COVID-19 hotspots. Most states have also readied exit-plans in case the Centre does not announce a nationwide lockdown post-April 14.

