COVID-19: Innovative Foot-operated Washbasins Encourage Social Distancing

General News

As India is witnessing a daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, individuals and organisation have come up with innovative solutions to combat the crisis.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

As India is witnessing a daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, individuals and organisation have come up with innovative solutions to combat the crisis. Public health agencies have advised people to keep washing hands frequently to avoid the transmission of the deadly virus, so a municipal corporation in Pune district has come up with washbasin which operates without.

The Talegaon Dabhade municipal corporation has modified the washbasins to let users not touch the tap or soap dispenser to wash their hand. Levers have been attached to both soap dispenser and the washbasin which can be pressed using the foot, helping decrease the risk of virus transmission.

However, such innovative washbasins have already been introduced by the Indian Railways in which the water tap and the soap dispenser are mechanically operated without touch. The modified washbasin was developed by the Barwadih Wagon Care Centre of the Dhanbad Division, said East Central Railway (ECR) spokesperson. Check out some of the videos of such washbasin used around the country:

Death toll over 100

The pandemic has brought several nations to standstill and India is going through a 21-day lockdown period announced by the government to contain the spread of the virus. According to the latest figures provided by the central government, 4,067 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed with the death toll rising to 109.

