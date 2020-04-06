COVID-19: Innovative Foot-operated Washbasins Encourage Social Distancing

As India is witnessing a daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, individuals and organisation have come up with innovative solutions to combat the crisis. Public health agencies have advised people to keep washing hands frequently to avoid the transmission of the deadly virus, so a municipal corporation in Pune district has come up with washbasin which operates without.

The Talegaon Dabhade municipal corporation has modified the washbasins to let users not touch the tap or soap dispenser to wash their hand. Levers have been attached to both soap dispenser and the washbasin which can be pressed using the foot, helping decrease the risk of virus transmission.

However, such innovative washbasins have already been introduced by the Indian Railways in which the water tap and the soap dispenser are mechanically operated without touch. The modified washbasin was developed by the Barwadih Wagon Care Centre of the Dhanbad Division, said East Central Railway (ECR) spokesperson. Check out some of the videos of such washbasin used around the country:

Feet operated wash basin has been designed by our staff and provided at Health Unit, Rajahmundry to curtail spread of the virus. #StayAwareStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona @RailMinIndia @SCRailwayIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/rC9zKgewUJ — 𝗩𝗶𝗷𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗖𝗥 (@VijayawadaSCR) March 28, 2020

foot operated wash basin by c&w depot, jodhpur pic.twitter.com/S2fKODtSDV — NWREAjodhpur (@NWREAjodhpur) March 29, 2020

An innovative idea to encourage social distancing,LKO/Sickline has ingeniously developed a washbasin in which the tap & soap dispenser are mechanically operated without touch. In the modified basin, a person will have to press the lever by foot and water & soap will be dispensed. pic.twitter.com/mnkZml7pwC — DRM/LKO/NR (@drmlko25) April 5, 2020

Death toll over 100

The pandemic has brought several nations to standstill and India is going through a 21-day lockdown period announced by the government to contain the spread of the virus. According to the latest figures provided by the central government, 4,067 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed with the death toll rising to 109.

