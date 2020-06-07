COVID-19: NCL-CSIR Develops Indigenous Nasopharyngeal Swabs For Testing Positive Patients

The National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has developed indigenous nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs for collecting samples from the throat cavity of COVID-19 patients. The lab which operates under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), announced its achievement on Saturday, June 6.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, in an official release, said that the need for making available domestic technology for nasopharyngeal swabs was pitched by CSIR to NCL in mid-April.

About Nasopharyngeal swab

Nasopharyngeal swab is a medical device with stringent specifications of quality, polymer grade, dimensions and sterilisation. An NP swab consists of a cylindrical plastic stick with a brush-like tip of synthetic bristles/flocks. The flocking process helps align the fine bristles in a parallel orientation on the stick head, much like a tooth brush, except that this has round uniform geometry and the NP swab bristles are of micron diameter.

"The specifications of NP swabs included medical-grade materials that must be used for manufacturing, swab design, packaging and sterilisation protocols," reads the release.

The NCL has shifted the process knowledge of indigenous NP swabs for sample collection to a Mumbai-based chemical company under the COVID-19 technology transfer guidelines of CSIR. After confirming the correct chemical and polymer composition of NP swabs, their diameter, alignment of bristles as well as sterilisation method, NCL has suggested the next regulatory pathway for approval of medical devices to the company. Now, the company will be able to produce 1 lakh NP swabs per day.

"This is an excellent example of optimising the polymer specifications and validating the chemical analysis of an urgently needed medical swab product in a very short time", said Dr. Ashwini Kumar Nangia, Director, NCL.

The NCL team of polymer science and chemical engineering scientists -- that includes Dr. Chandrashekhar V Rode, Dr. Prakash P Wadgaonkar, and Dr. Anuya A Nisal -- have successfully worked out the detailed specifications of NP swab polymers and adhesives, the release informed.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 2,36,657 of which 1,15,942 are active; 6,642 people have died thus far while 1,14,073 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state of the COVID infection with 82,968 cases. Followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat with 28,694; 26,334; and 19,094 cases respectively.

