COVID-19: New Cases Fall To 30 In Tamil Nadu

Fresh covid-19 cases fell to 30 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, pushing the overall tally to 34,52,887, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,578 with 39 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 284 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai added 12 new cases while 10 districts reported fresh infections below 10. As many as 10 districts have reported zero active infections, each.

The State capital leads among districts on the overall infections at 7,51,114.

A total of 24,798 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,56,50,547.